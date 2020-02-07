|
Gloria Curry
Apr. 23, 1938 - Jan. 27, 2020
Winter Garden, Florida
Gloria Evadney Curry was born in St. Andrew, Jamaica, West Indies. Second child of eight born to Leonard and Netebell Curry. Attended Ardenne Preparatory and Ardenne High School. At age 17, she left Jamaica to study in Oregon where she received her bachelor's degree in English. She taught for several decades in San José Unified School District: John Muir Jr. HS; Bret Harte Jr. HS, John Steinbeck Jr. HS, and Willow Glen HS. She was a strict but much-loved teacher as she always challenged her students to strive to their highest levels. Many of her students (and colleagues) stayed in touch with her because she was such a strong influence on all with whom she came in contact. She was the consummate professional. Retired in 2004 and relocated to Windermere, Florida. She loved teaching and continued to be a substitute teacher in Orange County, Florida until January 10, 2020.
Gloria was an avid bowler and collected many trophies over the years. She was also a great sports fan, especially of the LA Lakers, Dodgers and Rams. It was not unusual to find her listening to a baseball game while watching a football game on the TV (or vice versa). She was a wonderful gardner and loved taking care of her fruit trees and roses. She enjoyed travel and in 1969 took a sabbatical leave to travel throughout Europe and Africa.
Gloria had a strong faith in God and attended Windermere First Baptist Church when she moved to Florida. Preceded in death by her second brother Horace (2016) and oldest sister Hyacinth (2019). She is survived by her daughter Felicia and grandchildren Bishop and Amazing. She will be missed by family - brother Kenneth (Norma), Carlton (Dawn), and Newton; sister Hope (Annette) Curry; several nieces and nephews - and by her many, many friends in California.
Published in Willow Glen Resident Obits from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020