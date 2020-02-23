Mercury News Obituaries
|
Services
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Gloria D. Conte


1928 - 2020
Gloria D. Conte Obituary
Gloria D. Conte
Dec. 30, 1928 - Feb. 11, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Wife of the late Ernest P. Conte (August 2009). Loving mother of Patricia Conte, Joseph Conte, Christine Domingue, and Paul Conte. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Jason, and Zachary Danna; Katelyn and Kyle Domingue; and Kaeli and Anthony Conte. Adoring Great grandmother of Chase and Cooper Danna; and Jacob Henriquez.
Friends are invited to attend a Rosary Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:00pm at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95112.


View the online memorial for Gloria D. Conte
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
