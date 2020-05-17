Gloria Goldstein
March 1, 1925 - April 23, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Gloria Goldstein left us peacefully in April at the age of 95. Gloria was born in Minnesota and moved to Los Angeles as a teenager. It was in Southern California that she met her husband Leonard(dec.). After marrying, Gloria and Leonard moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and began working in the restaurant business, ultimately opening Leonard's Charcoal Broiler on Castro Street in Mountain View, followed by Meet Me at Leonard's on El Camino Real. After retirement from the restaurant business, Gloria continued using her people skills in a new career as a receptionist/administrative assistant at EPID, an affiliate of EXXON and Jack Dymond Construction. Gloria left Jack Dymond Construction in 1999 to take a position at the Parkinson's Institute in Sunnyvale.
Gloria was the face of the Parkinson's Institute for 20 years where she was the perfectly coiffed and dressed to the nines receptionist and accounting generalist. While the employees loved her for her /homemade birthday cakes, poems, treats for all major holidays, and joix de vive, her real gift was to the Institute's patients and loved ones. Countless families, afraid and anxious, could count on Gloria's calm, positive and matter-of-fact demeanor to help them navigate their journey with Parkinson's disease. She was the first and last person with whom they spoke and was always quick with a warm smile, a "howdy-doody" and offer of a cookie from her famous cookie jar.
Gloria's life was filled with the love and affection of thousands of people – a life of purpose, character, grace, and wisdom. Those wishing to honor Gloria may consider a donation to https://Makeagift.stanford.edu (specify gift: Stanford Medicine, Udall-Schuele/Nichols), where your donation will support scientific publications acknowledging her love for Parkinson's patients and hope for a cure. For more information, please contact Cindy Gamble at teamgamble@sbcglobal.net
View the online memorial for Gloria Goldstein
March 1, 1925 - April 23, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Gloria Goldstein left us peacefully in April at the age of 95. Gloria was born in Minnesota and moved to Los Angeles as a teenager. It was in Southern California that she met her husband Leonard(dec.). After marrying, Gloria and Leonard moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and began working in the restaurant business, ultimately opening Leonard's Charcoal Broiler on Castro Street in Mountain View, followed by Meet Me at Leonard's on El Camino Real. After retirement from the restaurant business, Gloria continued using her people skills in a new career as a receptionist/administrative assistant at EPID, an affiliate of EXXON and Jack Dymond Construction. Gloria left Jack Dymond Construction in 1999 to take a position at the Parkinson's Institute in Sunnyvale.
Gloria was the face of the Parkinson's Institute for 20 years where she was the perfectly coiffed and dressed to the nines receptionist and accounting generalist. While the employees loved her for her /homemade birthday cakes, poems, treats for all major holidays, and joix de vive, her real gift was to the Institute's patients and loved ones. Countless families, afraid and anxious, could count on Gloria's calm, positive and matter-of-fact demeanor to help them navigate their journey with Parkinson's disease. She was the first and last person with whom they spoke and was always quick with a warm smile, a "howdy-doody" and offer of a cookie from her famous cookie jar.
Gloria's life was filled with the love and affection of thousands of people – a life of purpose, character, grace, and wisdom. Those wishing to honor Gloria may consider a donation to https://Makeagift.stanford.edu (specify gift: Stanford Medicine, Udall-Schuele/Nichols), where your donation will support scientific publications acknowledging her love for Parkinson's patients and hope for a cure. For more information, please contact Cindy Gamble at teamgamble@sbcglobal.net
View the online memorial for Gloria Goldstein
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 17, 2020.