Gloria Jean Kavanaugh
1920 - 2020
Gloria Jean Kavanaugh
Dec. 8, 1920 - July 13, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born Gloria Jean Miller on December 8, 1920 in San Francisco and passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 in San Jose.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Harry Kavanaugh, her son, Neal, her sister, Wanda (Miller) Roby, and her parents, William Miller and May (Trowbridge) Miller. She is survived by her devoted sons, David (Beverly), Robert (Inge) and William (Elizabeth); by her nine beloved grandchildren, Michael, Jeffrey, Thomas (Sabrina), Rebecca McDowell (Evan), Kathryn, Matthew, Scott, Benjamin (Serina) and Mary (Crissly Crisostomo); and by her eleven great grandchildren.
Gloria, affectionately known as "Glo", received all her education in San Francisco, graduating from Redding Grammar School, Galileo High School and San Francisco City College, where she served as Student Body President in 1940. Glo was an expert level typist and shorthand specialist. She went on to work at Sun Life of Canada in San Francisco as a secretary following graduation. After her marriage to Harry in 1944, she became a full-time mom raising her four sons with her love and unwavering support. Later in life, she worked for 15 years as the administrative assistant for the Chief of Police of the City of San Jose. She lived in San Jose since 1959 and was a parishioner of St Lucy's and Ascension Catholic Churches and active in Young Lady's Institute and both choirs.
Special thanks to Villa Fontana Assisted Living & ANX Hospice for their devoted care and attention. She will be buried with her husband and son in Golden Gate National Cemetery in a private ceremony. A celebration of Glo's life is planned for when such a gathering is again possible. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Glo's name to American Cancer Society or ANX Hospice Care in Daly City.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
