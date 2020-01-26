|
Gloria Madeline Eppler
Sept.19 1930-Jan. 20, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Gloria Madeline Eppler, age 89, of Saratoga, passed away peacefully the morning of January 20, 2020. Gloria was born September 19, 1930 in Chicago IL, the only child of Joseph and Katherine Gazarra. She was raised in Fresno CA and earned a Liberal Arts degree from St Mary's college in Notre Dame, IN. She met her husband, Walter Eppler, while working at an investment-counseling firm in San Francisco in 1958 and was married a year later. Gloria later became a full-time homemaker, raising two sons, Christopher and Stephen.
She was a member of the American Association of University Woman and the Saratoga Foothill Club and was an avid bridge player. She was active as a volunteer for Sacred Heart Parish in Saratoga and the Diocese of San Jose. She was also a long-time member of Saratoga Country Club and enjoyed travelling, visiting places like Europe, Australia, China, Japan, Israel, Africa and South America.
Funeral service will be held on Friday January 31st. A Catholic church service is scheduled for 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, 13716 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga. Burial is immediately following service at Madronia cemetery, 14766 Oak Street, Saratoga. Lunch will be held afterwards at Saratoga Country Club, 21990 Prospect Rd, Saratoga.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020