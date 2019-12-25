|
Gloria Patricia Austin
July 22, 1931 - December 21, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Gloria Patricia Austin passed away peacefully from colon cancer surrounded by loved ones in her home. Her solid faith in God was evident through her character as a positive role model with a gentle, loving spirit and a zest for life.
Gloria was born in Milwaukee, WI., and moved to California as a child. After graduating from Notre Dame High School, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Childhood Education from San Jose State University. She became a teacher, married the love of her life, and together they raised six devoted children.
She treasured family and friends throughout her life. She volunteered at St. Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Church and Forest Hill Elementary School. She enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, traveling, nurturing her roses, playing games, listening to music, line dancing, and family gatherings.
Gloria is predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Gerald Edson Austin, who passed away in 1983. She is survived by a large, loving family including her brother John Carroll, her children Jeanne, Steve, Dave, Joe, Patty & Ron, and all their spouses. She also has many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Her warm, genuine and joyful heart will be missed by all those who knew her.
Family and friends are invited to a Rosary/viewing on Thursday Dec. 26, 2019 from 4-9pm at Darling Fischer Mortuary in Campbell, followed by a graveside service on Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at 10am at Los Gatos Memorial Park. A full Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled for next year.
Please go to darlingandfischer.com for Gloria's preferred charity donations or sending flowers.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 25, 2019