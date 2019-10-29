|
Gloria Rhodes
May 4, 1924 - October 17, 2019
Resident of Los Altos
Gloria Rosa Rhodes, longtime Los Altos, CA resident, loving wife, mother grandmother, great grandmother, and unwavering loyal friend, died peacefully October 17 in Mountain View, CA. She was 95 years old.
Gloria's life began in Denver, Colorado, born to first-generation German immigrant parents who were hard working and resilient and determined to build a life in the USA. Not simply awarded privilege by her parents, she put herself through college at the University of Colorado, Boulder in the 1940s by teaching piano lessons. Perhaps it was these early lessons in value that spurred Gloria's legendary frugality.
Gloria was married to her husband John, who lovingly called her "Glu," for 55 years. They first met in Denver, Colorado when he, a student at the University of Denver and she, a student at University of Colorado, were set up by friends. After both received their respective degrees, John went on to become a pilot for Pan American Airways and Gloria a stewardess for United Airlines. They married in New York City in 1951. On the day they were married it poured down rain and all their wedding gifts were stolen from the trunk of their car. Despite this unfortunate event they left for their honeymoon on schedule.
Together they created a cosmopolitan life full of travel and adventure, After settling in Mountain View, Ca they spent several years in Frankfurt, Germany and Salzburg, Austria with their 4 children, Kimberley, Rick, Greg and Diane, while John was based in Berlin, Germany. Later, after their kids were grown and gone, they moved to Singapore, where John worked as a senior captain for Singapore Airlines before his retirement. Lovers of the game of tennis, Gloria and John were a staple at the renowned Wimbledon tournament, attending for 25 consecutive years.
Gloria was a beacon of light and hospitality. Those who knew Gloria will remember her always surrounded by friends and loved ones. A door always open, a smile at the ready, an Easter invite, a trinket gift or newspaper clipping relevant to a recent conversation in hand. The reach of her social network was, and is, truly broad. From the hotel crew whom she met while traveling to the barista at her local Starbucks to her fellow members of her beloved United Methodist Church, wherever Gloria went she made lifelong friends. And yes, she kept in touch. And yes, she remembered your birthday. Her legendary holiday tables were filled with warmth and seasonal decor that made all guests feel welcome and special. Gloria was at her best when with friends and family. Family was everything to her; it was those connections that filled her with purpose.
Gloria was the daughter of the late Rosa and Frederick Seitz and sister to the late Anne Cooper. She was the loving wife to the late John J. Rhodes and mother to Kimberley (Michael) Rhodes, Rick (Pon) Rhodes, Diane Rhodes and the late Greg Rhodes. She was grandmother to Cavan Rhodes and Allison (Adam) Messner, and great-grandmother to Johnny Rhodes, Jeff Rhodes, Maxwell Messner and Coco Messner. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews including Gloria (Herb) Steele, Allen Rhodes, Paul Rhodes, Steve (Jan) Jones, and Marcia (Jim) Richardson
A memorial service will be held at the Garden House, Shoup Park, 400 University Ave. Los Altos on Saturday Nov 23 at 11am followed by a celebration of life from 12pm to 2pm. Family and friends are welcome.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 29, 2019