Gloria Silva Jabaut
Jan. 19, 1933 - Oct. 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
It is with a heavy heart that the Jabaut family shares with you the loss of their beloved mother, Gloria Silva Jabaut.
Entered into rest on October 3, 2019, Gloria leaves behind a legacy of family, hope and love.
Gloria was born and raised in Santa Clara County on January 19, 1933. Her parents, Ana and James Silva were hard working people and gave Gloria the opportunity to become an educated and strong willed individual. Gloria attended St. Leo's School in San Jose and went on to be politically and media active at Lincoln High School.
Just after finishing school, Gloria met the love of her life, Ron. They were married in a small church on the island of Oahu. Soon after, they came back to California to raise their family and become an active part of their community and church.
Gloria raised six children, worked in different fields, and eventually became Executive Director for Camp Fire Boys and Girls.
Through the years she and Ron took many adventures together including a move to Minnesota, Southern California and Red Bluff before spending their golden years in San Jose.
In 2013, Gloria lost her beloved husband, and although she moved on with grace and determination, she grieved his loss until the day she passed away.
Gloria had a passionate love for family and life. She loved her many grandchildren and great grandchildren and called them "the light of her life."
Gloria leaves with us her genuine smile, her independence, and the love she had for her entire family.
Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband Ron, and daughters Michele and Jimae.
She is survived by her children Sheryl Jabaut Perez (Robert), Denise Jabaut Marchu (Mark), James (Renee), Bernadette, 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and her little rescue dog MiMi.
She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Funeral services will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Friday, October 11th. Viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m., Rosary at 1:00 p.m. with Funeral Mass to follow at 1:30 p.m. Gloria will be laid to rest at a private committal service at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 10, 2019