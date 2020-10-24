Godfrey FongFeb. 14, 1944 - Oct. 20, 2020Los Altos HillsGodfrey Fong, 76, of Los Altos Hills, passed away peacefully in Sunnyvale, California, on October 20th, a few hours after his three children had a chance to say their goodbyes.Prior to being a venture capitalist for many years, he spent thirty years in the semiconductor industry, holding various management positions with Fairchild Semiconductor Corporation and then Hewlett-Packard before co-founding Weitek Semiconductor, which was subsequently listed on NASDAQ.Above all, Godfrey was a strong and caring family man and patriarch. He is predeceased by his dear wife of 45 years, Peggy Fong, survived by his brother, Fred Fong, his sister, Charlotte Tse, his three adult children, Orlena Shek, Angela Fong, Jeffrey Fong, their spouses, Justin Shek and Hillary Fong, and grandchildren, Annabelle Shek, Russell Shek, Graham Fong, and Ramona Fong.