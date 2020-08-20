1/
Gordon David Brown
1958 - 2020
April 15, 1958 - August 6, 2020
Resident of Sunnvale
Gordon David Brown passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born in Mount Vernon, Illinois to Melvin and MaryLou Brown and moved to Sunnyvale, California in 1963. He was pre-deceased by his father and is survived by his mother and his sister, Susan Pearson. Gordon was the uncle to Mark and Sarah Pearson and was loved by his family and will be deeply missed. May Gordon Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.


View the online memorial for Gordon David Brown



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
