Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
695 Arastradero Road
Palo Alto, CA 94306
650-493-1041
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
695 Arastradero Road
Palo Alto, CA 94306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Duff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Duff


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Duff Obituary
GORDON DUFF
DEC. 28, 1928 - SEPT. 16, 2019
RESIDENT OF MILPITAS
Gordon James Duff, 90 years of age, quietly passed away on September 16, 2019. His wife Carol and son Bruce preceded him in death.
He is survived by daughter's Leslie (Steve) Pinney and Laura Rakela. He is also survived by five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
In his early years Gordon proudly served in the Army as a MP at Fort Lewis, WA. Following his military career he was a Fireman in Marin Co. and then worked as a chemical engineer for over 30 years.
He loved to fish, camp and was a Boy Scout leader for over 20 years.
His wonderful spirit and joy will be celebrated at Alta Mesa Memorial Park on September 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon.


View the online memorial for GORDON DUFF
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
Download Now