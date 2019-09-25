|
|
GORDON DUFF
DEC. 28, 1928 - SEPT. 16, 2019
RESIDENT OF MILPITAS
Gordon James Duff, 90 years of age, quietly passed away on September 16, 2019. His wife Carol and son Bruce preceded him in death.
He is survived by daughter's Leslie (Steve) Pinney and Laura Rakela. He is also survived by five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
In his early years Gordon proudly served in the Army as a MP at Fort Lewis, WA. Following his military career he was a Fireman in Marin Co. and then worked as a chemical engineer for over 30 years.
He loved to fish, camp and was a Boy Scout leader for over 20 years.
His wonderful spirit and joy will be celebrated at Alta Mesa Memorial Park on September 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 25, 2019