Gordon Ralph Beckstrom
May 9, 1917 - August 27, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Gordon Beckstrom passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was 102. He leaves behind his son Ralph Beckstrom, daughter-in-law Sandy Keane Beckstrom, daughter Wanda Barnes, son-in-law Barre Barnes, Granddaughter Nicole Barnes, Grandson Beau, his wife Wendy, great grandchildren Brayden Gordon and Olivia Erin Barnes. He was preceded in death by his wife Nellie his parents Andrew and Maggie, brothers Vernal and Lee, sisters Gladys, Doris, and Donna.
Gordon was raised on a farm in Clarks, Nebraska, and was the oldest of six children. He was a Veteran of World War II and was drafted into the Army in 1941. During his deployment in the Pacific Theater he received many military commendations including a Purple Heart, and Bronze Stars.
When Gordon returned home to Nebraska after the war, he received a call from a friend asking him to come to Monta Vista, Ca. for a wedding. There he ran into Nellie Quinterino whom he met previously while on leave in the service. They ended up getting married a month later. The following year they had twins Ralph and Wanda. They were married for 51 years, until she passed away in 1997.
Gordon was in the grocery business for 32 years, retiring at age 60. He owned and operated Steven's Creek Market Shopping Center where he made many long term friendships.
Gordon was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved golfing, going dancing, taking annual vacations to Hawaii, and trips to their cabin in Lake Tahoe. Most of all he enjoyed sitting on his deck watching all sports on TV, enjoying his Optimo cigars and a cocktail.
Celebration of Life at Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 No. Santa Cruz Ave. Los Gatos, Ca. 95030 at 11:00 AM September 10, 2019. Private burial at a later date.
If you wish to make a donation in his name please consider Plum Tree Care Center, 2580 Samaritan Drive, San Jose, Ca 95124 Att: Ian Clawson-Administrator.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 6, 2019