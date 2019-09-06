Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Beckstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Ralph Beckstrom


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Ralph Beckstrom Obituary
Gordon Ralph Beckstrom
May 9, 1917 - August 27, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Gordon Beckstrom passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was 102. He leaves behind his son Ralph Beckstrom, daughter-in-law Sandy Keane Beckstrom, daughter Wanda Barnes, son-in-law Barre Barnes, Granddaughter Nicole Barnes, Grandson Beau, his wife Wendy, great grandchildren Brayden Gordon and Olivia Erin Barnes. He was preceded in death by his wife Nellie his parents Andrew and Maggie, brothers Vernal and Lee, sisters Gladys, Doris, and Donna.
Gordon was raised on a farm in Clarks, Nebraska, and was the oldest of six children. He was a Veteran of World War II and was drafted into the Army in 1941. During his deployment in the Pacific Theater he received many military commendations including a Purple Heart, and Bronze Stars.
When Gordon returned home to Nebraska after the war, he received a call from a friend asking him to come to Monta Vista, Ca. for a wedding. There he ran into Nellie Quinterino whom he met previously while on leave in the service. They ended up getting married a month later. The following year they had twins Ralph and Wanda. They were married for 51 years, until she passed away in 1997.
Gordon was in the grocery business for 32 years, retiring at age 60. He owned and operated Steven's Creek Market Shopping Center where he made many long term friendships.
Gordon was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved golfing, going dancing, taking annual vacations to Hawaii, and trips to their cabin in Lake Tahoe. Most of all he enjoyed sitting on his deck watching all sports on TV, enjoying his Optimo cigars and a cocktail.
Celebration of Life at Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 No. Santa Cruz Ave. Los Gatos, Ca. 95030 at 11:00 AM September 10, 2019. Private burial at a later date.
If you wish to make a donation in his name please consider Plum Tree Care Center, 2580 Samaritan Drive, San Jose, Ca 95124 Att: Ian Clawson-Administrator.


View the online memorial for Gordon Ralph Beckstrom
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now