Grace Grasso


1924 - 2020
Grace Grasso
Oct. 7, 1924 - Jan. 8, 2020
Morgan Hill, CA
Grace Grasso, a former resident of Stoneham, Massachusetts, passed away on January 8th in her home in Morgan Hill, CA surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her three children, Georgeanne Lovejoy, David Grasso, and James Grasso, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Grace will be joining her husband, George, at Mt. Hope cemetery in Morgan Hill.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 17, 2020
