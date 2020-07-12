1/1
Grace Iwanaga
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Iwanaga
Apr. 24, 1932 - Jun. 30, 2020
Gilroy
Grace Shinobu Iwanaga passed away June 30, 2020 from cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband William and son Paul. Grace is survived by her sisters Rosie (late Haruo) Yamaji and Emily (Seiji) Nakamoto; her son David (Cynthia) Iwanaga, daughter-in-law Teri Hinmon, daughter Lisa (David) Sheedy, sons Jeffrey, Glenn, and Warren; her grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew) Mantani, Trevor and Harkin Sheedy, Jackie (Gordon) Ross, Mekala (James) Atkinson, and Damon, Stephen, Brent, and Justin Iwanaga; and her great-grandchildren, Mason, Ashlyn, and Kayley Mantani, William Atkinson, and Enzo Ross expected later this month. She is predeceased by her siblings John (late Cora) Ogata, Mary (late Frank) Yoshikawa, Josie (late Aki) Hoshiko, Frank (late Kiyo) Ogata, Mas (Michi) Ogata, Dorothy (Tad) Horino, Betty Ogata, Molly (late Roy) Miyamoto, Hank (late Sumi) Ogata, and George Ogata. She was also a beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Grace was born in Mountain View, CA to Tani and Jirokichi Ogata on April 24, 1932. After her family returned from internment camp, she attended school and graduated from Mountain View High. She married William Iwanaga in June 1957 and they started their farming career. In December 1958, they welcomed the first of their six children in a span of nine years. Grace was often referred to as the Strawberry Lady by her loyal strawberry stand customers and she was like a second mom and grandma to so many others. After retiring in 2000, Grace focused her endless energy on her nine grandchildren who had many nicknames for her including Gram, G-ma, Crazy Lady, Little One, and Shorty. She was most proud to be Gigi to her great-grandchildren.
Grace was an avid sports fan and especially loved her Giants and 49ers. When she wasn't running her errands around town, she could be found at the casino playing her favorite slots.
A private family service was held. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.


View the online memorial for Grace Iwanaga

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 10, 2020
Mrs Iwanaga
You will always be remembered for your Great Strawberries...thee best in town
You also had the best location near the freeway ...
My Condolences to your family...
Joe Zertuche
Joe Zertuche
Friend
July 9, 2020
:=(
I am loss for words during this sorrowful time of Mrs. Iwanaga she was a very special lady and loved by everyone who knew her. I have good fond memories that I will cherish forever. Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold in your heart.

The Navarrete Family
Kathy Navarrete
Friend
July 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Iwanaga family.... I just loved Grace....She will truly be missed.... May she Rest in Peace.
Linda Furtado
Friend
July 7, 2020
This is such a huge loss to the Gilroy community and all that loved her! She lived up to her name each and every day! We will miss her smiling face always!
Robin Balanesi
Friend
July 7, 2020
What a great person. Always remember she had Kims hominy casserole dish at the annual New Years Day party at Lisa and Daves. She just had to have the recipe. Of course Kim gave it to her. What a compliment.
Chris Ordaz
July 7, 2020
Sending my sincere condolence to the entire family....her passing will leave a large void...may your memories give you solace and may knowing she will rest in peace give you comfort....respectfully, Mary Saccullo
Mary Saccullo
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Sorry to see that Gracie has passed.. It was alway fun when ever I would see her in town or at the ranch years ago..She was fun to talk too and she had a great sense of humor..
Mike Winn
July 7, 2020
Gracie, I will miss you more than words could ever say. You were a light in my life as well as my mom's who adored you. God Bless you and keep you. We will all love you forever
Cathy Shostle
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved