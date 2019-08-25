|
Grace S. Inouye
Nov. 23, 1922 - July 24, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Grace passed away peacefully on the morning of July 24, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born November 23, 1922 in San Jose, CA to Shigetaka and Kono Inouye. Grace is predeceased by her parents and four siblings: Tomiko Tanase (Samuel). Mae Minato (Katsuji), Ann Masuda (Tom) and Ray Inouye (June). Grace was a beloved aunt to her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Private services have been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019