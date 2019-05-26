Graham Chloupek

Jan. 9, 1950 - May 18, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Graham Douglas Vincent Chloupek left us too early, unexpectedly, at the age of 69 on May 18, 2019.

Born January 9, 1950 and raised in Oakland, he ultimately resided in San Jose with his bride of almost 38 years, Patrice. He is missed by his adoring and wonderful children, Shannon & Nicholas, for whom he gave so much - soccer & baseball coach, boy scout leader, study & travel buddy.

Graham earned a BS in Engineering at UC Berkeley (Go Bears!). He got his MBA at Santa Clara University while beginning a lifelong career in technology at GTE Lenkurt, CA Microwave & Siemens (25 yrs). Known for his quiet brilliance, gregarious smile, goofy spirit, and warmth, he loved great wine, classic rock, stamps, the Sharks & Giants, and his tomato garden. With a need for speed he raced his green 1970 911 T Porsche for many decades, car #38 in Porsche Club of America. Proud to be part of the "Big Dogs", his passion for hiking was a major part of his life. One of his many proud moments was conquering Machu Picchu in Peru with Shannon!

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 31 at 11am at Queen of Apostles, 4911 Moorpark Avenue, San Jose. As Graham loved his Hawaiian shirts, casual attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any cancer research organization.





