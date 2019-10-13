|
Gregg Joseph Rosendin
August 15, 1967 - October 8, 2019
San Jose
It is with a heavy heart that we lay to rest a most extraordinary man, and beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and dear friend. Gregg was born August 15, 1967 in San Jose, California to loving parents Louis M. and Joanne (Shafer) Rosendin. He passed unexpectedly October 8, 2019.
Gregg's early life was filled with a houseful of siblings and friends, and plenty of holidays with extended family. He enjoyed frequent family vacations to Aptos, Graeagle, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii. He loved dirt bikes, computers (building his own computers so they were "just right" – definitely not a Mac man!), and had a great love of cars, always diligent about keeping them in top shape. We would be remiss if we didn't mention his lifelong habit of "gaming", starting with an OG Pong arcade game, spanning 40 years to his most recent games for PlayStation. He was a worthy opponent.
He was a fierce lover of hockey and competed in age 35+ hockey leagues at Logitech. He was proud to watch his son Nick practice for LMU's Hockey Team, and was a huge fan of the San Jose Sharks. He attended MANY playoff games, and favored Joe Thornton, who exemplified no matter your age, you can still achieve your dreams. Throughout it all, he never lost faith in his beloved Sharks.
He would say his greatest accomplishment in life was being a present and involved father to his beloved children, Lexie and Nick. His faith in them and their accomplishments never faltered; he was their greatest fan and biggest supporter, encouraging them throughout their journeys.
Gregg knew his calling was to be a police officer; he attended Gavilan College Police Academy, and spent many years in the field. He retired from San Jose Police Department, having forged many alliances and friendships over the years. Gregg was a true patriot.
Following retirement, he acquired a number of vintage acoustic and electric guitars, feeding his love for creating and playing music, and sharing his enthusiasm with his music-loving kids and nephews. A true renaissance man, he also had a natural affinity for computers and tech, the yin to his music yang. He likely was the youngest attendee at the 1982 US Festival, a 3-day music and tech extravaganza – the perfect combination for him. Later in life enjoyed a number of family vacations, appreciating new experiences, cultures and countries with his adult children. He was so happy to see Lexie and Nick graduate from LMU, grateful they had a strong foundation for life; there was no prouder parent.
Gregg is survived by his loving parents Louis and Joanne Rosendin; his children, daughter Lexie and son Nick; his sisters and brother Karen, Kathy, Michael, Kris and Julie Melendres (Robert). Gregg was grandson of the late Moses L. Rosendin, founder of Rosendin Electric. He will be lovingly remembered as the very cool uncle to nieces Allison Walewski, Nicole Prades (Max), Courtney Little (Bentley), Carly Kolb, Matisse Melendres, and Anna Kolb; nephews Ryan Rosendin (Heather), Brandt Chacon (Tara), Andrew Chacon, Matthew Rosendin, Christopher Kolb, Gregg Gallegos, and Tom Gallegos. He was awesome great-uncle to 3 beautiful children, cherished by Courtney Christensen, Whitney Heu-Weller and Dan Gallegos, and loving partner to Melissa Rabago and Melissa's son, Jakob. Gregg and Melissa were fortunate to spend many years together, oftentimes including their children, enjoying Sharks games, Niners games, visiting Lake Tahoe, Disneyland, and more. Gregg is also survived by Michelle Alvarado Rosendin, the mother of his children.
The lyrics to one of Gregg's favorite songs, Hallelujah, exemplify what his loved ones are experiencing in losing their beloved Gregg: a journey of pain, suffering, joy and eventually, celebration knowing Gregg is with the Lord and among his loving family that have passed before him. Please keep his children, parents and family in your prayers.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00am, at Bellarmine College Preparatory, Leontyne Chapel. Services provided by Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, we know Gregg would appreciate contributions to his favorite charities: and San Jose Police Foundation.
I did my best, it wasn't much
I couldn't feel, so I tried to touch
I've told the truth, I didn't come to fool you
And even though it all went wrong
I'll stand before the Lord of Song
With nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2019