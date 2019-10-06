|
Gregory D. Sabin
Jan. 16, 1970 - Apr. 12, 2019
Reno, Nevada
Gregory Daniel Sabin, 49, lost his battle with alcohol on April 12, 2019.
Born in Livonia, Michigan to Gary Philip and Constance Kay Sabin, Greg was a paperboy for the Detroit News and a little league baseball umpire. At Livonia Churchill High School, he ran track, played in the orchestra, and was drum major of the marching band before graduating with the highest honors. He continued his education at Duke University where he played in the basketball band, was drum major in the marching band. He graduated in 1992 with a BSE in biomedical and electrical engineering. He obtained two master's degrees from Arizona State University, receiving his MSE in 1995 and his MBA in 1998, and his JD from Santa Clara University in 2015. Professionally, he worked in engineering, business development, mergers and acquisitions, teaching, and was a judge pro tem. Greg had extraordinary talent and appreciation for art and music but was also very gifted technically and was awarded 10 U.S. patents.
Greg visited home venues in all but 3 Major League Baseball cities and hiked in nearly every one of the U.S. National Parks. A worldly traveler yet he found his true calling in teaching engineering and natural resources at Truckee Meadows Community College.
Greg is survived by his partner, Melanie Ruth Rudnick (Reno, NV); father, Gary Sabin (Kincheloe, MI); brother, Scott Sabin and his wife, Deanne Sabin (New Hudson, MI); sister-in-law, Sandy Sabin; nephews, Sean Sabin, and Christian Sabin; and nieces, Krista Sabin, Carli Sabin, and Olivia Sabin.
Greg's brother, Steven Sabin, and mother, Connie Sabin, preceded him in death.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019