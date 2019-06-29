Mercury News Obituaries
Gregory I. Gibbs


1948 - 2019
Gregory I. Gibbs Obituary
Gregory I. Gibbs
May 11, 1948 - April 22, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Gregory Gibbs passed away on April 22, 2019 at the family residence in Cupertino. He graduated from Homestead High School and attended De Anza College, where he earned his degree in Mechanical Design.
He was an avid San Francisco Giants fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Milo I. Gibbs, brother, Gary V. Gibbs, and his mother, Mary Jeanette (Gibbs) Seeman. He is survived by his two sisters, Marcia and Myla, and nieces, Jennifer, Brittany and Stephanie, and nephews, Keith and Brandon, and his long-time family friends, Rosa Marnae Passantino and Jeffrey Reid Hamilton. Greg will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family and friends will gather for a quiet graveside service on Tues. July 9, 2019 at 11:00AM, Oak Hill Funeral Home Memorial Park, San Jose, CA.


View the online memorial for Gregory I. Gibbs
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 29, 2019
