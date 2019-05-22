|
Gregory L. Brown
Aug. 9, 1940 - May 19, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
Greg passed away May 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband to Sophie Brown, father to Stacy Baier (Jeff), Sheri Serrano, and grandfather to Anthony, Zachary, Leticia, and Danny. Greg was preceded in death by his parents George and Maxcine Brown, his grandchild Andrew Baier, and his brother Brian Brown. He has been active in the Masons, and became a Shriner and fitting of his personality was a Shriner Clown.
A Celebration of Greg's Life is scheduled for Fri, May 24th, at 1:00 pm at Mountain View Masonic Lodge 890 Church St., Mountain View. Please view/sign guestbook at:
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 22, 2019