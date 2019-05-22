Mercury News Obituaries
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Mountain View Masonic Lodge
890 Church St
Mountain View, CA
View Map
1940 - 2019
Gregory L. Brown Obituary
Gregory L. Brown
Aug. 9, 1940 - May 19, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
Greg passed away May 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband to Sophie Brown, father to Stacy Baier (Jeff), Sheri Serrano, and grandfather to Anthony, Zachary, Leticia, and Danny. Greg was preceded in death by his parents George and Maxcine Brown, his grandchild Andrew Baier, and his brother Brian Brown. He has been active in the Masons, and became a Shriner and fitting of his personality was a Shriner Clown.
A Celebration of Greg's Life is scheduled for Fri, May 24th, at 1:00 pm at Mountain View Masonic Lodge 890 Church St., Mountain View. Please view/sign guestbook at:


View the online memorial for Gregory L. Brown
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 22, 2019
