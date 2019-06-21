Gregory Lawrence Perkes

Oct. 7, 1964 - Jun. 13, 2019

Walnut Creek

We are heartbroken to announce that our dear Greg passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from complications of cancer. Greg was born in San Mateo, CA to Marshall and Beverly Perkes, the youngest of five, and grew up in Walnut Creek, CA.

He graduated from Northgate High School where he played football. Greg received his Electrical Engineering degree from UC Davis. He worked 26 years in the semi-conductor manufacturing industry for Applied Materials and LAM Research. He trained customers and employees around the world and loved what he did.

Greg's love of family and heartfelt consideration of other people made him loved by all. He had a spirited desire for fun, adventure, travel and spending time with friends. He was fun-loving and was a bright light wherever he went. He will be forever in our hearts.

Greg is survived by his beloved and devoted partner of 12 years, Tara; Mother Beverly, Sister Carolyn, Brothers Ron, Brad, Ken, Brian and Tad. Stepmother Loa; many other family members and friends. He his predeceased by his Father Marshall Perkes.

Friends and family are invited to a gravesite service on Thursday 6/27/19 at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward at 1:30 pm and a Celebration of Life on Friday 6/28/19 at the Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church 1578 Kirker Pass Road, Clayton at 3 pm, dinner to be provided. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to YosemiteConservancy.org or to .





