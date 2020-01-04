|
Gregory T. Vistica
Dec. 21, 1924 - Dec. 16, 2019
Resident of Los Altos Hills
On December 16, 2019, Gregory Thomas Vistica, with family by his side, left this earth from his home in Los Altos Hills for his new home in Heaven. Greg treasured his family, especially Margaret, his beloved wife of 70 years, his three daughters and their husbands, Diane Noriega (Bruce), Cynthia Vistica (Michael Barbieri), and Suzanne Demo (Thomas) and his four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Sharing repast with family and friends was also a great joy in his life. Greg was born in Stockton, CA, to immigrant parents, Nicolina and Martin Vistica, from Yugoslavia and spoke Croatian to the very end. When Greg was four years old, his pleasant life in Stockton became a very difficult one when his father died from health complications contracted while serving in WWI. Greg's young, widowed mother moved him and his sister, Anne, to Sunnyvale to live in the Libby's Cannery Camp before settling into a relative's home on Fremont Rd where Greg had to pick apricots and perform other jobs to buy his own shoes and necessities. On the day of his 18th birthday, Greg enlisted in the US Army Air Corps. His outfit was the 314th Troop Carrier Group that dropped paratroopers over Sainte-Mère-Église on D-Day, for which he received a unit citation. Greg always held great appreciation to the DuFour-Trivini and Petit French families who graciously hosted him at the 50th & 60th Normandy D-Day Anniversaries.
After his honorable WWII service as a fleet navigator/instructor and Staff Sergeant, Greg returned home and completed his bachelor's degree from San Jose State University. He was working toward his masters at the Haas School of Business in Berkeley for one year when he returned to Sunnyvale to care for his mother. At that time Greg began courting his lifelong neighbor and his one true love, Margaret Bogdanich. Gregory and Margaret were married on December 4, 1949. Greg went on to grow a successful business as a contractor, insurance and real estate broker, and realtor. Greg left us having an active real estate broker license for 69 consecutive years. He was also the first president of the Sunnyvale Board of Realtors. He built many homes locally as well as in central California. In 1963, after six years in Oroville, the family moved to their current home in Los Altos Hills. Greg was a pilot and an avid traveler. He piloted around the world in a twin-engine plane and took numerous other daring trips, such as flying over the Andes. He visited over 200 countries, many of those with his wife Margaret, including Antarctica, and another to the North Pole with Jim Lovell. Greg held many life memberships in a variety of interests. After retiring, Greg became very active with the US Serra Club, the Naval Order, Naval War College, and Navy League of the US, serving as council and regional president up to National Director Emeritus. He served on ship commissioning committees, most recently for USS America in 2014. For 10 years, Greg suffered an escalating lung disorder, and we thank Dr. David Sachs for its proper diagnosis and treatment. We are especially grateful to Dr. Bart Lally of PAMF for his stellar and personalized care and oversight of Greg's health for half a century.
Greg was a faithful servant and follower of Christ. He contributed decades to his beloved St. Nicholas Church, with serving as Eucharistic Minister and funeral acolyte, instructing altar servers, preparing church for morning Mass, swapping out prayer books, and vacuuming, as some examples.
We shall forever miss our beloved husband and compassionate, involved, and caring father and role model, as exemplified by his gentlemanliness, great sense of responsibility, and fortitude. We love you forever.
A Rosary will be held at 7 pm on Thursday, Jan 9, 2020, at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W El Camino Real, Mtn. View, with viewing beginning at 5 pm. On Friday, Jan 10th, a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 473 Lincoln Ave, Los Altos. Burial will be at 12:45 pm at Gate of Heaven, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr, Los Altos. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to St. Nicholas Church or the excellent organization of PAMF or a . Please view/sign guestbook: www.cusimanocolonial.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 4, 2020