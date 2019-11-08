Mercury News Obituaries
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 294-9663
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Most Holy Trinity Church
2040 Nassau Dr
Guadalupe Sesma


1936 - 2019
Guadalupe Sesma Obituary
Guadalupe Sesma
August 26, 1936 - Nov. 2, 2019
San Jose
Guadalupe Sesma joined the Lord after passing away peacefully in her home in San Jose on Nov. 2, 2019. She is survived by her 3 loving daughters, 2 granddaughters & 2 great grandchildren. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Chapel of Flowers, 900 S. 2nd St., S.J. Funeral mass at 12:00 noon Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Most Holy Trinity Church, 2040 Nassau Dr.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019
