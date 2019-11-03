Home

St Catherine Catholic Church
1310 Bayswater Ave
Burlingame, CA 94010
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Parish
1310 Bayswater Ave.
Burlingame, CA
Guaspari "Angie" Lucchesi


1929 - 2019
Guaspari "Angie" Lucchesi Obituary
"Angie" Guaspari Lucchesi
August 13, 1929 - October 14, 2019
Angie Lucchesi passed away on October 14, 2019 in her sleep after a lengthy illness. Born in Los Banos, California. She married, Italo Lucchesi, the love of her life, in 1948 and moved to the Bay Area. Angie is survived by daughters, Dorene and Julie Lucchesi (Dennis Barry), granddaughters, Tara Milante (LaRocca) and Danielle Lucchesi Fellguth, great granddaughters, Sofia and Ella Milante, adoring nieces and nephews and many friends.
Donations may be made to PARCA, (650) 312-0730, or Special Olympics, (800) 380-3071. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 1310 Bayswater Ave., Burlingame, CA 94010.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019
