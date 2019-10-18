Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society of Central California
798 South Second St.
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 287-8700
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
the Neptune Society
798 S. 2nd St at the corner of Virginia St
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gunnar Lillquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gunnar Lillquist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gunnar Lillquist Obituary
Gunnar Lillquist
94 years
Resident of Los Gatos
Gunnar Lillquist was born 6/3/1925 in Vasa, Finland and passed away on 10/8/2019 at age 94. Gunnar was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret and daughter Kristina. He is survived by sons Terry and Ted, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Sven and sister Maj-Britt and his loving partner of 20 years Jane Nichols.
Gunnar was a WWll veteran in the European war effort. He was also an active and dedicated member of the Swedish Svea Lodge for many decades.
A service for Gunnar will be held for family and friends at the Neptune Society in San Jose located at 798 S. 2nd St at the corner of Virginia St on Tuesday 10/22/19 from 10:30-11:30. (408) 287-8700.


View the online memorial for Gunnar Lillquist
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gunnar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now