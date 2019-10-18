|
|
Gunnar Lillquist
94 years
Resident of Los Gatos
Gunnar Lillquist was born 6/3/1925 in Vasa, Finland and passed away on 10/8/2019 at age 94. Gunnar was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret and daughter Kristina. He is survived by sons Terry and Ted, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Sven and sister Maj-Britt and his loving partner of 20 years Jane Nichols.
Gunnar was a WWll veteran in the European war effort. He was also an active and dedicated member of the Swedish Svea Lodge for many decades.
A service for Gunnar will be held for family and friends at the Neptune Society in San Jose located at 798 S. 2nd St at the corner of Virginia St on Tuesday 10/22/19 from 10:30-11:30. (408) 287-8700.
