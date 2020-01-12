|
H. Dale Seamons
Oct. 25,1941 - Dec. 30, 2019
Campbell
H. Dale Seamons, 78, passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Blackfoot, ID to Laron and June Seamons. Dale valued education and earned a master's in Aerospace Engineering and an MBA. He spent most of his career in the Silicon Valley in various technical and sales management positions.
Dale enjoyed spending time with family, playing golf, doing crossword puzzles, managing his website and traveling. He was an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church where over the years he served as usher captain, vestry member and Stephen Minister.
Dale was a loving husband, father and grandfather.. He is survived by his wife Janet, and by son Scott Seamons (Christine) and grandsons Nicholas and Ryan of San Diego; daughter Amanda Burgess and granddaughter Emma of San Jose; and son Matthew Seamons (Julie) and granddaughter Odette of Sherman Oaks; along with his brother, Larry Seamons of Bellevue, Idaho.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020