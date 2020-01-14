|
|
Hana Shields Callaghan
April 2, 1956 - January 4, 2020
Resident of Los Altos
Hana Callaghan passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 4th of a pulmonary embolism. Though cut short too soon, her story was full enough for several. She was a daughter of Lake Tahoe, a lawyer of Seattle, a mother of Los Altos, a campaigner of Campbell, a scholar of Santa Clara, a barnstormer of Hollywood, and a wife through it all to the one love of her many lives.
Born in Oakland to Charles and Anita Shields, Hana was the youngest of three siblings and the most delightful kind of surprise. Along with her brothers Andrew and Peter, she spent teenage weekends hewing a home from logs of the Sierras. A graduate of Skyline High and UC Berkeley, she was a California girl to the core.
At Cal, Hana met Michael Callaghan, beginning the love that would last the rest of her 44 years on Earth. They married in 1978. With a J.D. from Seattle University and an L.L.M. from Golden Gate University, Hana had a career that spanned law and politics. Most recently, she was the Director of Government Ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University and a frequent contributor to news programs and publications including this one.
If you knew Hana, you knew a few things: the laugh that allowed no argument, the eyes that demanded mirth, the turn of her lip when she listened, the hugs that wrapped the whole world. She was the rare maestro of the mind who made others feel elevated by her intellect.
She is survived by her brother Peter Shields, husband Mike, sons Grant and Chad, daughter-in-law Andrea, and grandchildren Allison and James. She had so many stories left to tell. It is up to us now to tell them.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hana's name to the . Services will be this weekend at Santa Clara's Mission Church. For details, email [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 14, 2020