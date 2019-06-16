|
|
Hannah Sato
May 18, 1925 - June 13, 2019
Resident of Palo Alto
Hannah Sato passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 94. She was a homemaker and matriarch of a large extended family including siblings, nieces, and nephews. Hannah loved to entertain, and her home was the center of countless family gatherings. She is predeceased by her husband George Sato and brother Toshio Osaki. She is survived by son Jeffrey (Jean) of Sunnyvale, daughter Donna (Neil) Higashida of Northridge, and son Gary (Barbara) of San Jose. She is also survived by brothers, sisters, and in-laws Megumi Yokobata, Tsuneko Osaki, Hisao Osaki, Michiko (Kenneth) Noda, Katsumi (Teruyo) Osaki, Makoto (Masako) Osaki of Japan, Nobuko (George) Seto, and Mamoru Osaki, 6 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, 575 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View, at 11 am, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 16, 2019