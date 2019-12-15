|
Hannah Yang Suk Greer
July 18, 1938 - December 6, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Hannah Yang Suk Greer passed into the Hands of God on the 6th of December, 2019 after a long and courageous journey through health issues. Her devoted husband, Richard Greer, was at her side with their children. She was 81.
Hannah Yang Suk Greer was born on July 18, 1938 in Korea where she met her husband Richard. She is survived by Mr. Richard Greer and her daughters -- Dr. Deborah Greer (San Francisco, CA); Roni Raulwing and her husband Peter Raulwing (Saratoga, CA); son -- Rick Greer (San Jose, CA).
Hannah was also survived by her siblings-- James Choe (Los Angeles, CA), Charles Choe (Los Angeles, CA); Lynne Chun (Monterey, CA), and Becky Lee (Los Angeles, CA).
Although physical distance separated the family, they remain unified in the comfort and privilege of having loved this extraordinary woman of Christ.
Richard and Hannah were married on the 30th of November, 1966 and recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. During their decades long marriage, they shared a love for the Lord, the good things in life - the company of family, close friends and great Korean food.
Hannah loved classical and faith-based music. She also enjoyed fashion, sparkly jewelry, and her favorite food, the Korean porridge, patjuk.
While she worked for a few short years at HP, her two main important roles was "mom" to three rambunctious children and a faithful disciple of the church. With her love, faith and belief, Hannah Greer left a loving mark on all she met and touched.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019