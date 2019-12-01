|
|
Hardy C. Reyerson
Oct. 29, 1943 - Nov. 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Hardy C. Reyerson, the longest tenured teacher at Bellarmine College Preparatory High School passed away in his home November 12, 2019. He is deeply missed by his family, friends, fellow teachers, fellow YMCA enthusiasts, and his students.
Hardy was born in Minneapolis Minnesota to Henry Maurice Reyerson and Teresa Kulla. From his mother, Hardy inherited her razor-sharp intelligence and demand for excellence and from his father, his impossibly giant hands and humble, gentle nature. Born 10 lbs 8 oz at 5:12 am, he remained his whole life, both large in stature and an early riser.
Growing up in Mankato, MN and as the second of five siblings, his main interests were sports and making his parents proud. While attending Loyola High School, Hardy excelled in both academics and athletics. His dream had been to attend St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota. At St. John's he majored in Mathematics and lettered in both basketball and football. Football is where he found his mentor and lifelong friend, John Gagliardi, a coach who would become legendary for his rogue belief in no tackling at practice and his famed winning streak. Hardy was pivotal member of the 1963 NAIA Football National Championship team catching two touchdowns in the final game. He was named an All-American in 1964.
Upon graduating from St. John's, Hardy earned a NASA fellowship which he chose to complete at the University of Southern California. After receiving a master's degree with a concentration on Fibonacci numbers, he began teaching at St. Bernard's Highschool and coaching basketball. It was there that the current baseball coach, Charles Rene Escallier, introduced him to his future wife Donna Escallier. After his first year of teaching, a group of Jesuit priests convinced Hardy to relocate to San Jose, CA and teach at their school, Bellarmine. It was a place that would become his home and passion.
Donna and Hardy married June 15th, 1968 in the first concelebrated mass in the archdiocese of Los Angeles at St. Anastasia Church presided over by four Bellarmine priests. They had three children, Mark Kiley, Kevin Christian, and Charlie Renee. Hardy and Donna later divorced and on November 28th, 1997 he married Sharon Roper. Together they had their son, Jake Roper Reyerson.
Over the years, Hardy's commitment to health and fitness remained. He was a long-standing member of the Central YMCA where he built long lasting friendships, won handball championships, and dominated any fitness point challenge. He weaved his commitment to exercise into his desire to explore and undertook legendary bicycle tours across Europe. It was on a trip in 1991 to Ireland that he met fellow travelers who would become lifelong friends whom he lovingly referred to as 'the French girls'. He traveled to other countries over the years with friends and by himself but was always drawn back to France and seeing his dear friends as he went no less than 9 times.
Despite his love for exercise and travel, his true passion was teaching and mentoring students. He loved sharing his enthusiasm for math and logic and many credit him with their ability to hold their own at gaming tables in Las Vegas. Over the years he coached basketball and football and when he wasn't coaching, he showed his unwavering support by being in attendance. Having been witness to 53 years of graduating classes, he knew those years to be formative years for students and was eternally grateful to be part of their lives. His approach was simple: he gave his best to his students and asked for their best in return.
In the last few years, Hardy found love and joy in his grandchildren, Liam, Gunnar, Piper and Logan. To them he was known as 'Big Grandpa' and weekends became about soccer games, basketball games and Legos. He left an impact on all who knew him. He will be forever remembered by his easy manner, quick wit, and hearty chuckle. He is succeeded by his family, his friends and all the people he touched in his life. Not just now, but for many years to come.
Services celebrating the life of Hardy Reyerson will be held in Leontyne Chapel at Bellarmine on Friday, December 6th at 4:00 pm. A reception will follow next to the chapel in Liccardo Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting these organizations that were important to Hardy: Bellarmine College Preparatory, Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, St. John's University, School Sisters of Notre Dame, Loyola High School (Mankato), or simply go out and make someone smile, or better yet, teach!
A request was found in one of his journals which captured his reflections on mortality: "May you all continue to enjoy life and remember a man who always thought that the last day was the best day". How fitting that is. Much Joy!!!
View the online memorial for Hardy C. Reyerson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019