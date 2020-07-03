Harlan Raymond HaskerFeb. 23, 1930 - Jun. 23, 202056-Year Resident of SunnyvaleHarlan ("Ray") Hasker, born in Utica, South Dakota, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He is preceded in death by Lorraine Hasker, his loving wife of 62 years. He was father of six children—three boys and three girls; grandfather of six—three boys and three girls; and great-grandfather to two girls.He is survived by children Debra Petty (Richard), Diane Busch (Jim), Douglas, Donna Maranon (Steve), David (Sue), and Dan (Carolyn); grandchildren Sarah Petty, Michelle Baker (Matt), Nicolas Maranon, Ryan Hasker, Jessica Maranon, Rick Petty (Elena); and great-grandchildren Madison and Mallory Baker.Harlan was a Korean War Air Force veteran and retired Lockheed Missiles & Space engineer, and Bay Area resident since 1958.He will be missed by family and friends, including those at Carlton Senior Living in San Jose. Services and a Celebration of Life will be held on later dates.