Harlan Sethe
Oct 1, 1927 - April 2, 2020
Cupertino and Puyallup Washington
Harlan was a Science Teacher for 33 years in the Cupertino Union School District, teaching science at Collins, Hyde, Miller, and Kennedy Junior High Schools. . Harlan was an excellent science teacher specializing in lab science, photography, and loved taking his students on outdoor field trips. He was a co-director for the District's winter outdoor Yosemite fieldtrip program for 26 years helping to take 900 to 1000 eight graders each year in March to a winter science program in Yosemite National Park.
Harlan was President of the 1000 member Cupertino Education Association from 1961 to 1962, and after retiring from the district in 1988, he was elected President and then a board member of the California Retired Teachers #54 Association for many years.
In and after College in Washington State Harlan was a Forest Ranger in Mt. Rainier National Park. He joined the U.S. Navy just as the war ended in the Pacific Ocean. He was on the USS Mocking Bird Mine Sweeper for 4 years as a Radio, Sonar, and Radar specialist while the ship worked in the Pacific and helped to clear the waters around the Caroline Islands and Japan.
Harlan married Ruth Metcalf in Washington 1955 and they had 51 wonderful years together. After Ruth passed away in 2006 Harlan moved to back to Puyallup Washington to be near his brothers and his nephews and nieces. Unfortunately the brothers passed away a few years later.
The last three years he was under Hospice care. He never complained and was always appreciative of the care he was receiving. He passed away on April 2, 2020 at 92 years old.
As per his wishes there was no memorial. His ashes will be scattered on Mt. Rainier along with his Brothers ashes.
Harlan was always willing to help teachers and aspiring college students majoring in Teaching programs. Donations may be made in his memory to California Retired Teachers #54 Division, Scholarship Foundation, 800 Howe Ave, Suite 370, Sacramento, CA 95825
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 10, 2020