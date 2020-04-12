|
Harold Cornelius
November 27, 1925 - March 14, 2020
Discovery Bay
Harold "Sparky" Franklin Cornelius passed away at his home in Discovery Bay, California surrounded by family on March 14, 2020. Harold lived 94 very full years and was quick witted and positive to the end.
Eldest of four children, Harold was born in Anadarko, Oklahoma on November 27, 1925 to the late Ira and Geneva Cornelius. His family fled Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl era in 1934 and moved to the Central Valley town of Shafter, California. Harold worked in the fields and orchards and sold newspapers to help support his family. When his family moved to Vallejo to find work at Mare Island during WWII, Harold stayed in Shafter to finish high school where he excelled in journalism and public speaking. He lettered in football, competed in track and field, and was a member of the boxing team. He graduated from Shafter High School in 1942.
Harold enlisted in the Navy in June 1943 at age 17. He was an Aviation Radioman, Third Class, USN. He served with the Torpedo Bombing Squadron 30 as a tail gunner flying in a Grumman TBF Avenger, a torpedo bomber, off the aircraft carrier USS Belleau Wood in the Pacific Theater. Harold was also a US Navy golden glove boxer. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his "heroism and extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flights in operations against the enemy." He was also awarded three Air Medals "For distinguishing himself by meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flights in operations against the enemy...His skill and courage were at all times keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service." He saw action at the Battle of Leyte Gulf, Okinawa and Kyushu. He said the most memorable airstrike was the raid on the Japanese fleet during which the 73,000-ton Japanese battleship, Yamato, was sunk off the coast of Kyushu.
Harold was an avid photographer during the war and later created wonderful films of his growing family. He was known for his smooth yet high energy dancing and met his first wife, Rillie Cornelius, at a USO dance in Memphis, Tennessee. They loved to jitterbug and entered many contests. They married November 15, 1945 in San Francisco, California. They raised five children together, travelled the world and were married 55 years.
Harold's father, "the Dean of Ford", was California's top Ford salesman and after the war Harold followed in his footsteps becoming a salesman at Claude Wilson Ford in Vallejo. He then moved his family to Vacaville and sold cars for Walt Hansel Ford and ran the used car store located at the main entrance to Travis Air Force Base. As his family grew, he moved to Concord where he was a salesman for Doug Dicker Dodge, Plymouth and Fiat in Pleasant Hill. He then moved to Sacramento to take a job at John Geer Chevrolet where he rose to General Manager and applied his sharp mind to management of a successful Chevy dealership. He was a member of the Vacaville Lions Club and Sacramento Yacht Club. Harold, fondly known as Mr. C by his employees, moved his family for the last time from Sacramento to Santa Clara County after he purchased Stevens Creek Toyota in 1972 and was a dealer for 48 years. He also owned and operated several other dealerships including Los Gatos Nissan Volvo, Dublin Toyota, and Stevens Creek Volkswagen. He was a member of Toyota's Board Of Governors, President of the Toyota Dealers Advertising Association, and served on the Toyota National Dealers Council. He trained, guided and counseled many successful car dealers throughout his long career and was well respected and loved by all. His only brother, Glenn Cornelius, was also a successful dealer and president of the Motor Car Dealers Association and Life Magazine Quality Dealer Award.
Harold married his second wife, Rosa Cornelius, in Discovery Bay, California on July 27, 2002. They enjoyed travelling together in their 44-foot Monaco motorhome, fishing on their Viking fishing boat, Too Much, in Cabo San Lucas on the Sea Of Cortez, and cruising on the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta in Lady Rosa. They also enjoyed hosting family and friends and pampering grandkids at their homes in Discovery Bay, Cabo San Lucas, and Nicaragua.
Harold enjoyed vehicles including motorcycles, snowmobiles, RV's and most of all boats. He rode snowmobiles into his 80's in Lake Tahoe, California. At the age of 78, he set the record for the fastest time, 157 mph, in the Bridge To Bridge Race on the Sacramento River in his custom Skater boat, Freedom. He also participated in many Poker Runs in the Western U.S. Harold was a member of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society - a non profit organization that aids local and national charities. He also supported the YMCA and . He was a San Francisco 49er and Oakland Raiders fan and loved spending time with his family.
Harold is survived by his wife Rosa; children, Trina Ellen Cornelius of San Jose, Eddy (Kim) Cornelius of Danville, Stephen (Dawn) Cornelius of Bonnie Doon, Robert (Suzanne) Cornelius of Los Gatos, Sherri Cornelius (Bob) Hyde of Soquel, Kathy (David) Guthrie of Foresthill, Julio Gaitan of Pacheco, and Stephanie (Rob) Thomason Homestead, FL; twenty grandchildren, Kelli Lyons, Brittany Cornelius, Ryan Cornelius, Michael Cornelius, Brandon Cornelius, Eric Cornelius, Laura (Joe) Ostarello, Trae (Tessa) McNeill, Colleen (Erik) Beeson, Jon Cornelius, Andrew Cornelius, William (Ani) Cornelius, Isaac (Holly) Cornelius, Jamie Hyde, Jake Hyde, Jeremy Hyde, Gabriel Thomason, Arianna Thomason, Alicia Thomason, and Audrina Thomason; nine great grandchildren, Austin (Deanna) Lyons, Chantel (Tim) Cole, Isabelle Cornelius, Gianna Ostarello, Alice Beeson, Darrien Beeson, Zander Beeson, Damia Beeson, and Cash Cornelius; two great great grandchildren, Caleb Lyons and Kinsley Cole; ex-wife Rillie Cornelius of Saratoga; sisters Yvonne Lafferty of Vallejo, Shirley (Jack) Wilson of Suisun and sister-in-law Dixie Cornelius of Vallejo as well as many nieces and nephews.
Harold is preceded in death by his brother Glenn Cornelius; his brother-in-law Lyndon Lafferty and his niece Rhonda (Cornelius) Russell all of Vallejo.
Harold's Celebration of Life has been postponed due to COVID-19. We would all like to ease our loss by gathering and sharing stories later this summer. Please visit Legacy.com for updated information on his Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or The Parkinson Foundation.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2020