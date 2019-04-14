|
Harold E Jenkins
Sept. 28, 1930-Feb. 3, 2019
Green Valley, AZ
Harold Eugene Jenkins of Green Valley, AZ formerly of Los Gatos, CA passed away Feb. 3, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in New Castle, PA the oldest of Frank and Florence Jenkins on Sept 28, 1930 and was raised in New Galilee, PA. Harold graduated from Valparaiso Technical Institute and was employed by IBM for 38 years. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years Martha L Jenkins, his children Debbie Haynes (Jim), Brenda Heiser (Joe), Adele Jenkins (Stewart), Greg Jenkins (Kathy), Mark Jenkins (Colleen), 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be Saturday, April 27 at 11 am at the Los Gatos Presbyterian Church. Donations may be sent to Posada Life Adult Day Services, Green Valley, AZ
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2019