Bethel Church of San Jose
1201 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Bethel Church
1201 Winchester Blvd
Harold (Hal) Frantz


1941 - 2020
Harold (Hal) Frantz Obituary
Harold (Hal) Frantz
Jan. 7, 1941 - Jan. 4, 2020
Resident of San Jose
He was raised in Wasco, CA. He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering and worked for 27 yrs at G.T.E Sylvania in government defense work. He was married to his wife, JoAnn, for over 55 yrs. He will be remembered as a good Christian man who loved computers, singing in the choir, many sports (especially the Oakland A's), repairing and inventing things, cruising, his family, and his dog.
He was predeceased by his grandson, Robert in 2015, and is survived by his wife, JoAnn, son, Bryan, daughter, Julie, grandkids Travis, Dylan, Melannie, and Raymond and great-grandkids Gavin, Avery, Isabella, Lillian and Mallia.
Services will be at Bethel Church, 1201 Winchester Blvd, at 3:00pm on Thurs. Jan.16.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 14, 2020
