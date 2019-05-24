Harold Frederick 'Harry' Benich

Lake Oswego, Oregon

Former San Jose resident, Harold Frederick Benich, 68, succumbed to a lengthy illness at his home in Lake Oswego.

Harry was born in Watsonville, California, graduated from Watsonville High School, and earned his degree and a Masters in Physical Therapy from Fresno State College. He practiced as a board certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist in Los Gatos for over twenty years.

Harry was a Viet Nam veteran and Purple Heart recipient serving his country in the U.S. Army between 1970 and 1971.

His varied interests included Shakespeare, Martial Arts, and drums. A self-taught drummer initially, he played with several bands in the Santa Cruz and Monterey area for over twenty years. In his fifties, he began studying with a well respected local jazz drummer expanding his skill set, further developing his musical interests and reigniting his love of all things drums.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Marsha Benich, his sons Ralph J. 'Jay' Ledbetter (Gennifer), Steven Toriumi, Jason Castro (Andrea), and grandchildren Ryan, Grace and Seth, as well as his brother Ron Benich (Suzi Rossi). He is preceeded in death by his brother Fred Benich.





