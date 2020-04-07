|
Harold H. Inouye
November 2, 1927 - April 1, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Harold passed away peacefully at the age of 92. He was a retired landscape gardener, his friends and customers remember him as being honest, kind and generous,he would go out of his way to help. Harold enjoyed going to the casinos, dining out, golf and fishing. Harold enjoyed maintaining his yard in his later retirement years. He was interned in Heart Mountain, Wyoming during WWII. Harold served in the US Army and awarded the Korean War Combat medal.
Harold never married and is survived by his sister Dorothy Uno and brothers Roy and Carl Inouye, nieces and nephews and a dear friend Nancy whom he's known since 1971. He was preceded in death by his sisters Rosie Egami, Clara Hogue and his youngest brother Irvin Inouye.
Our family wishes to thank the professionals at the VA, Season Hospice and a special thanks to Evonne's Residential Care Facility for giving him a loving home and care. There will be no service at these trying times.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2020