Dr. Harold Kelban
March 12, 1929 ~ July 17, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Harold ('Hal") Kelban passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2019. Son of Herman and Anna (Chernick) Kelban, Hal was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 12, 1929.
Hal, an accomplished educator and champion for children, began his career in 1952 as a teacher in New York City. His educational career later transitioned, to Long Island, from teacher to principal. During those early years, Hal served an active role in promoting important initiatives and amendments within the National Educational Association (NEA), such as: desegregating its affiliates and requiring the NEA to take a stand on human rights.
In 1972, Hal relocated to California in order to serve as Principal of lnglewood High School. Interested in shifting to school administration, Hal accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent at the Moreno Valley Unified School District. This was followed by Assistant Superintendent roles in Bassett and Linden school districts. He later served, in 1985, as Assistant Superintendent for San Jose Unified. Hal's extensive career as a skilled school administrator concluded in 1992 as Superintendent for Lakeside School District in Los Gatos.
Hal married Lottie Farb in 1956, and together had three children (Laurie, Russell and Stuart). Lottie, also a life long educator, served as a primary school teacher and passed away in 1988 of cancer.
In 1993, Hal married Patricia (Brady) van den Broeck and became stepfather to Thomas and John van den Broeck. Hal and Pat resided in Los Gatos and Santa Cruz (where they have lived for the past 21 years). Avid travelers, Hal and Pat enjoyed frequent visits to New England, New York City, cruises to Alaska and numerous trips to their cabin in South Lake Tahoe.
Hal leaves behind his loving wife. Patricia Kelban; daughter, Laurie (Eric) Schuhmann of Lake View Terrace, CA; sons, Russell Kelban of San Francisco, CA and Stuart (Marjorie) Kelban of Austin, TX; and stepson, John (Camille) van den Broeck of San Jose, CA. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Daniel and Sarah Schuhmann, Oscar Kelban, Trevor and Maddy van den Broeck. Hal was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Kelban of Colfax, CA; his first wife Lottie Kclban and his stepson, Thomas van den Broeck of San Francisco, CA.
A gathering of family and friends is planned at a future date to celebrate Hal's life. Donations can be made in Hal's memory to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 www.hospicesantacruz.org who provided amazing care and support
