Harold Leo Powell
1928 - 2020
February 16, 1928 - October 9, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Harold Leo Powell (Leo) is predeceased by his first wife Nelma Williams Powell and son Dennis Powell. The third of 14 siblings, he was raised in Detroit Michigan, moving to California in 1944. He founded HL Powell Paving, a family run business, and was a faithful member of San Jose First Church of the Nazarene for 75 years.
Leo leaves behind a remarkable legacy of faith and family. Leo is survived by his second wife, Conny Powell, as well as six children from his first marriage- Tom, Bob, Alan, Donald, Michael, and Janell. His memory will also be cherished by 22 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and generations to come.
Services will be held 2pm Oct 31st, The Point Church of the Nazarene.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
02:00 PM
The Point Church of the Nazarene
