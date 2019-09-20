Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Morreira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Morreira


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Morreira
May 12, 1934 - August 30, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Harold Morreira went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2019. He is preceded by his parents Joseph & Mary Morreira, Sister Dorothy, Sister-in-law Grace, Grandson Jacob, & survived by his loving Ohana including his wife Bertha, five children, Lona, Theresa (Monty), Ernest (Kathy), Maureen, Cheryl (Larry), nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, & brothers Raphael & George. Harold's great grandparents migrated from Portugal to Hawaii. He was born & raised in Makawoa, Maui on May 12, 1934. He worked the Island's Pineapple fields until leaving Maui to serve in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1957, when he met his loving wife while stationed on Oahu in 1957. Harold & Bertha married in 1958, relocated from Hawaii to San Jose, California where he started his own family, & established a career as a welder at Container Corp of America, providing for his family, & finally retiring in 1996. Harold spent the last 20 years of his life's journey with his wife Bertha on their ranch located in Rancho Tehama, California. Sergeant Harold Stephen Morreira remained an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) & Marine Corps League #1140 throughout his retirement. He will always be remembered as Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother, Friend, Sergeant, & CB handle Hawaiian Humbug.


View the online memorial for Harold Morreira
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.