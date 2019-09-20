|
Harold Morreira
May 12, 1934 - August 30, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Harold Morreira went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2019. He is preceded by his parents Joseph & Mary Morreira, Sister Dorothy, Sister-in-law Grace, Grandson Jacob, & survived by his loving Ohana including his wife Bertha, five children, Lona, Theresa (Monty), Ernest (Kathy), Maureen, Cheryl (Larry), nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, & brothers Raphael & George. Harold's great grandparents migrated from Portugal to Hawaii. He was born & raised in Makawoa, Maui on May 12, 1934. He worked the Island's Pineapple fields until leaving Maui to serve in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1957, when he met his loving wife while stationed on Oahu in 1957. Harold & Bertha married in 1958, relocated from Hawaii to San Jose, California where he started his own family, & established a career as a welder at Container Corp of America, providing for his family, & finally retiring in 1996. Harold spent the last 20 years of his life's journey with his wife Bertha on their ranch located in Rancho Tehama, California. Sergeant Harold Stephen Morreira remained an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) & Marine Corps League #1140 throughout his retirement. He will always be remembered as Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother, Friend, Sergeant, & CB handle Hawaiian Humbug.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 20, 2019