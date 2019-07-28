Mercury News Obituaries
Harold R. (Hal) Dilsaver


1925 - 2019
Harold R. (Hal) Dilsaver Obituary
Harold R. (Hal) Dilsaver
Mar. 31, 1925 - Jul. 19, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
Harold was born on March 31, 1925 near Athol, KS to John Chester & Stella (McClure) Dilsaver. He was the youngest of 6 children. He peacefully passed away on July 19, 2019 in San Mateo, CA at 94 years of age.
Hal graduated from Colorado State University, moved to Rawlins, WY where he met Beryl Wadsworth. They were married on June 26, 1956. In May of 1961, they moved to San Mateo, CA where he worked for the Public Health Department as a Sanitation Inspector for 31 years. Hal was a life member of the Elks Lodge and longtime member of the American Legion, and other various organizations.
Survived by numerous nieces & nephews; sister-in-law Wilma Halterman; and brother-in-law Bill Wadsworth. Preceded in death by 2 sisters: Esther Kruse & Evelyn Murphy; 3 brothers: Loren, Millard, & Virgil.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Inurnment at Jefferson Cemetery in Jefferson, IA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Harold's memory to a .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019
