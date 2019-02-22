Harold Robert Reichstein

Dec. 2, 1941 - Feb. 3, 2019

Resident of Aptos

Harry passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at the age of 77 with his family by his side. He was born in Oakland, California on December 2, 1941 to Robert Herman Reichstein and Virginia Margaret Appleton. The family moved to Sunnyvale in 1943 when he was nearly 2 years old. He spent his entire youth in Sunnyvale attending Edwina Benner Elementary School. He then attended St. Francis High School in Mt. View where he was part of the second graduating class in 1960. Growing up Harry played sports and enjoyed the outdoors with his family. He met his loving wife of 51 years, Susan Jane Dempsey, in 1966. Ten years after graduating high school, while holding a full time job, Harry enrolled at San Jose State University and would complete his degree in Business Management by attending night classes. Throughout his professional career he worked for several different companies in the hardware and lumber industry. He worked for Grossman's and Hubbard and Johnson for 25 years where he was the Regional Manager of stores all over Northern California. Harry and Sue lived in several places after getting married and starting their family, before settling in a house they would build in the Santa Cruz Mountains where they raised their two boys Matthew and Derek. Harry was very involved in the community and his church, serving on the board of several groups and volunteering his time to their boys' various activities. He loved golfing, camping, hunting, reading, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. In the year 2000, Harry and Sue moved off the hill to a house on the golf course in Aptos where he would live the rest of his life. Harry was loved by family, many friends, co-workers, neighbors, and anyone that would engage him in a conversation. He was rarely without a smile and enjoyed being around the people he loved. He was an avid sports fan of all Bay Area teams, the 49ers, Giants, Warriors, Raiders, A's, San Jose State, Stanford and Cal.

Harry is survived by his wife Susan, his sons Matthew of Aptos and Derek and daughter-in-law Corina of Rocklin, his sisters and brothers-in-law Jani and Tom Scafani of San Martin and Julie and Richard Hammons of Hollister, his granddaughter Isabella and grandson Cole, his brothers-in-law Chris (Karen), Paul, and Kevin Dempsey and his sister-in-law Dee (Richard) Roggia. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

There will be a celebration of Harry's life Friday, March 1st at 11:00 at Resurrection Catholic Church (7600 Soquel Dr, Aptos) followed by a reception at Seascape Golf Club (610 Clubhouse Dr., Aptos).Memorial donations May be made in Harry's name to St. Francis High School Class of 1960 Endowed Scholarship Program or any .





