Harold "Hal" Shumway
January 3, 1935 - August 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Hal Shumway passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, August 3 surrounded and comforted by his immediate family. Born in Canyon City Colorado, he moved to the Bay Area at a young age. He graduated from Campbell High School and went on to play basketball at San Jose State. Following college, Hal joined the Army where he started his police officer career. For over 25 years, he was a dedicated member of the Morgan Hill police force, receiving numerous certificates of recognition for his service. Throughout his career, he mentored students at Live Oak High School. Additionally, he was a volunteer with Big Brothers/Big Sisters. When he retired as a Sergeant, he joined the Nob Hill Foods team as their security director responsible for developing and enforcing their security policies and procedures.
Hal cherished being with family and friends. His favorite pastime was spending time with family at home and at their Seascape condo. His door was always open and when you were with him, he made you feel like you were the most important person in the world. Hal showed his love through thoughtful gestures and always thought of others first. He loved John Wayne movies, the 49ers, the Giants, Hawaiian shirts and hot rods. Christmas was his favorite time of the year and he prided himself on creating a holiday extravaganza with at least five fully decorated trees.
Hal gave his all to the many roles in his life-- husband, father, uncle, police officer, son, brother, friend—but the one he loved the most was Grandpa. He attended dance recitals, karate tournaments and baseball games, hid countless Easter eggs, jumped in the car at a moment's notice to ensure everyone got home safely, and was the happiest every Sunday sitting by the pool diligently watching and judging their diving competitions.
Left to honor and celebrate Hal's life is the love of his life for 37 years, Gloria, their children, Yvonne (Mark) and Lance (Sandra), their grandchildren, Lauren (Cody), Peter, Nicholas, and Lance Jr., as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Hal is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Bill (Laura). We will miss him deeply and will remember him with as much love and joy as he brought to our lives. His kindness and generosity will be missed by everyone he touched.
A memorial mass will be held Monday, August 12 at 10 am at Saint Christopher Catholic Church, 1576 Curtner Avenue, San Jose. A reception will follow the mass. A private interment will occur in the future.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 9, 2019