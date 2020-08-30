1/1
Harold Sundquist
1943 - 2020
July 20, 1943 - August 16, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
On Sunday, August 16th, 2020, Harold Sundquist, loving husband and grandfather of four, passed away at the age of 77.
"Hal" was born on July 20th, 1943, in Glendale, CA to Elmer and Margaret Sundquist. Following in his parents' footsteps, he studied Music Education at San Jose State University, and taught for the San Mateo School District throughout his entire career. He served as Music Director for the acclaimed Sunnyvale Singers for many years, and led performance tours overseas with a number of choirs.
Hal was a deeply religious man. His faith was a continual source of joy, which he shared freely and frequently with those around him. Family and friends recall Hal as a "stranger to no one," due to his outgoing and friendly disposition. Hal was blessed with many opportunities to travel all over the globe and made a lifetime of memories to cherish and stories to tell. He loved jokes in all forms, but had a profound affinity for puns which he enjoyed to tell with abandon whenever possible.
Music and performance took a central place of importance in Hal's life; closely tied to, and springing from, a strong musical family background. He possessed a strikingly beautiful voice that would, quite literally, turn heads. Hal contributed to local music theatre, and community programs, and performed solo works too numerous to include in full. Utilizing his musical expertise in music education, directing and volunteering as a cantor with his home church, he was able to enrich thousands of lives. He continues to be regarded as a skilled instructor, a passionate leader, and a tremendous musician.
Hal was preceded in death by parents Elmer and Margaret. He is survived by loving wife Geni, sisters Maren Stanczak & Kathy Sundquist, nephews Karl and Jason, niece Heather, step-daughter, Jenny Anton, grandchildren Ryan, Sarah, Emily and Johnny. "Pops" will be sorely missed by his youngest grandson Johnny, with whom he shared a very close connection. He will be missed by many and leaves behind a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, many good friends and beloved extended family.
Due to current events, a small burial service took place for the immediate family at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Wednesday, August 26th at 10:00 AM. A celebration of life is tentatively planned for Fall 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Hal's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Tower Foundation of San Jose State University (giving.sjsu.edu - and type "Choraliers" into the text box for designation).


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Quite a few singers have told me that Hal helped them "find their voice" and gave them confidence to perform to their highest self. I know that was my experience: he believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. His faith made me work harder, and there was nothing like seeing his pride. I miss his warmth, his humor and his voice. It was my privilege to know him. * Geni, there is not enough admiration for your selfless care of Hal. He and we knew you did your utmost as Alzheimer's took over. If there was anything/anyone he loved more than music, it was you. May God continue to look over you and heal you. * Jenny, James & kids - thank you for being your generous, kind selves. You enhanced Hal's life and you continue to give light to Geni's. Johnny's bright smile and eyes bring immense happiness - in that, he is just like his "Pops." * A little fragment from poet Pablo Neruda: "I'm not sure, I understand only a little, I can hardly see, / but it seems to me that its singing has the color of damp violet , / of violets that are at home in the earth" * The memory of you and your voice will eternally have a home in our hearts and minds, Hal. * "Praise him with the sounding of the trumpet, praise him with the harp and lyre, praise him with timbrel and dancing, praise him with the strings and pipe, praise him with the clash of cymbals, praise him with resounding cymbals. Let everything that has breath praise the Lord." - Psalm 150
Kim Van Tran
Friend
