Quite a few singers have told me that Hal helped them "find their voice" and gave them confidence to perform to their highest self. I know that was my experience: he believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. His faith made me work harder, and there was nothing like seeing his pride. I miss his warmth, his humor and his voice. It was my privilege to know him. * Geni, there is not enough admiration for your selfless care of Hal. He and we knew you did your utmost as Alzheimer's took over. If there was anything/anyone he loved more than music, it was you. May God continue to look over you and heal you. * Jenny, James & kids - thank you for being your generous, kind selves. You enhanced Hal's life and you continue to give light to Geni's. Johnny's bright smile and eyes bring immense happiness - in that, he is just like his "Pops." * A little fragment from poet Pablo Neruda: "I'm not sure, I understand only a little, I can hardly see, / but it seems to me that its singing has the color of damp violet , / of violets that are at home in the earth" * The memory of you and your voice will eternally have a home in our hearts and minds, Hal. * "Praise him with the sounding of the trumpet, praise him with the harp and lyre, praise him with timbrel and dancing, praise him with the strings and pipe, praise him with the clash of cymbals, praise him with resounding cymbals. Let everything that has breath praise the Lord." - Psalm 150

Kim Van Tran

Friend