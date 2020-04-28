|
Harold Sweeney
Oct. 18, 1927 - April 22, 2020
Menlo Park
Harold Earl Sweeney, 92, of Menlo Park passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, April 22
Harold was born October 18, 1927 in Fairmont, Minnesota to James and Irene Sweeney and was the youngest of their 3 children. After graduating from high school, Harold enlisted into the Navy and was one of Captain Eddy's boys, the country's brightest during WWII for Navy Radar School. He earned a BS from the University of Arizona and a MS from Rutgers University. He had a successful career as an electrical engineer and is recognized on 21 patents. He retired from GTE - General Dynamics after 30 years.
Harold was a very loving husband and father. He married Gwen (Crane) Sweeney June 26, 1960 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey and took her across the country to Happy Valley (now Silicon Valley) and settled in Menlo Park. Harold took his family on summer camping trips and enjoyed exploring our wonderful country. Harold was always encouraging family hikes.
Harold loved music, a season ticket holder for SF symphony for 30 years, played piano, violin and coronet at home. He sang in the MPPC choir and Aurora Singers.
Harold was also a very devoted Christian and has been an active member of MPPC since 1960. He served as a Neighborhood Deacon, participated in the Church Choir and the 50 Plus Club.
Harold was a quiet, humble, wise man that enjoyed a good joke and a good friend. The simple things like a home cooked meal, working in his yard, listening to the birds, listening to music and being with the people he loved were refreshing for him. He will be missed by many.
Harold is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Gwen Sweeney of Menlo Park and children Kathleen (Michael) Quigley of New Knoxville, Ohio, Andrew Sweeney of San Francisco and Gordon Sweeney of Redwood City and grandchildren Sean Quigley and Nathan Quigley.
A service for Harold's memorial will be planned at a future date.In lieu of flowers please donate to https://hopeunlimited.org/#donate
