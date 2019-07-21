|
|
Harriet Spohr
Feb. 9, 1932 - Jul. 14, 2019
Gilroy
Harriet, 87, of Gilroy, passed away on July 14, 2019 of congestive heart failure. She was surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Robin Spohr, 9 children, 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Vigil at 5:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, Gilroy. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Informed Choices, 66 First St., Gilroy, CA 95020
View the online memorial for Harriet Spohr
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 21, 2019