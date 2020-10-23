1/1
Harris C. Smith
1921 - 2020
Harris C Smith
July 16,1921 - October 14, 2020
San Jose
Harris Smith was born in Tulare, Ca and entered the US Army in 1940 where he remained until retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1962. After retirement from the US Army, he entered private business and spent years with the URS Company of San Mateo.
He married Doris Jane Taylor, of Tacoma, Wa in 1942. She preceded him in death in 2008. They raised their three children in numerous military postings throughout the world and U.S., later settling in Tucson, AZ and eventually in San Mateo, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence O. Smith and Mary Johnson Smith of Tulare, CA, and sister Pauline Richards of Pasadena, CA.
He was a loving supportive father to his children and their families, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Bruce H. Smith of The Villages, FL, Janie Scott of San Jose, and Debra Stock of San Jose. He had seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
October 20, 2020
My deepest condolences on the of your loved one.He was a real fighter.May God comfort all sickness sorrow death and pain.
