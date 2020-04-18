|
Harry Bettencourt
June 3, 1947 - April 1, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Harry grew up in Belmont, graduating from Carlmont High School in 1965 where he was active in student government. He attained a teaching credential from San Jose State University in 1970 and advanced degrees from Stanford, Santa Clara and San Jose State Universities in 1977. Harry was a life long educator/school administrator and passionate supporter of student leadership development through the Fremont Union High School District, CADA, NAWD and NatStuCo. He was recognized multiple times for his contributions to the educational system. Harry often joked that he failed retirement as he was lured "back to school" as a principal, administrator or student teacher supervisor several times. Harry was also a tireless community volunteer and ice cream lover.
Harry is survived by his wife Paula, son Matt, daughter-in-law Mikaela, grandson Lucas and sister in-law Laura. Harry was devoted to his family and friends, all of whom are in disbelief that he is gone but will remember him with unending love and affection. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 18, 2020