Harry Mavrogenes
July 22, 1949 - Sept. 20, 2020
Resident of Almaden Valley
Harry (Theoharis) Steve Mavrogenes passed away suddenly on September 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Harry was born in Chicago to Stephanos and Theodora Mavrogenes in 1949, a proud first-generation American thankful for the opportunities available to him, who in return spent a lifetime giving back to his community. He was a lifelong resident of Northern California since moving as a teenager, aside from an eight-year stint in Miami.
He attended Modesto Junior College, eventually transferring to San Francisco State earning a B.A. in Urban Studies, beginning his life of community development and public service. As the Miami Beach Assistant City Manager, he was instrumental in the revitalization of Miami Beach and Lincoln Road Mall, a world-class project highlighting transformational redevelopment in concert with historic preservation. After moving back to San Jose, Harry achieved his dream job at the San Jose Redevelopment Agency as the Executive Director. Under his oversight, the RDA oversaw the generational transformation of downtown San Jose. His vision included mixed-used communities with entertainment, recreation and cultural facilities, underserved community development, housing, restaurants, retail and major corporate offices. Major accomplishments under his tenure include over 500,000 sq. ft. of retail development, renovation of the historic California Theater, implementation of the Civic Plaza Redevelopment Plan (including the new City Hall), the award-winning Strong Neighborhoods Initiative revitalizing over 19 communities, thousands of high-rise residential units, and countless jobs through public/private partnerships and corporate relocation. His impact to – and love of – San Jose cannot be overstated, and will be felt for generations to come.
Following the disbandment of the RDA, Harry became the Chief Deputy County Administrator for San Joaquin County where he coordinated economic development activities, and Director of Stockton Metropolitan Airport where he oversaw major capital improvements, FAA grants, expanded air service, and new air cargo facilities. He finished his career as Resource Management Director for San Benito County.
Harry's love for his community was surpassed only by his love for his family and his faith. He was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian, whose volunteer efforts ranged from altar boy in Modesto, to Vice President of the Parish Council In San Jose, to founding member of St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church. He strove to live his life first and foremost as a Christian, and it was reflected in all aspects of his life.
Harry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. Harry is survived by his wife Olga, daughter Emily (Larry), daughter Stephanie (Adam), daughter Maria, brother Nick (Lynn), Granddaughter Chloe, Grandson Jacob, brother-in-law Jim Barrous (Lizzie), sister-in-law Mary Ann (Taso) and Granddog Ollie.
We will all remember Harry for many things: his love of cars and classical music, Sunday night dinners, mentorships, Taco Tuesdays, his endless font of dad jokes, and his boundless love for his family and friends. His many acts of kindness, love, and selfless service has left us all a better world.
Service and interment will be held on Wed., Oct. 7, 1 p.m., at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose. Please note that the services will be held in accordance to prescribed social distancing protocol.
In lieu of flowers, his daughters have asked that donations be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church CEF, the NAACP, and the American Heart Association
in Harry's memory. View the online memorial for Harry Mavrogenes