Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA
Harry "Howie" Morgan


1958 - 2020
Harry "Howie" Morgan Obituary
Harry "Howie" Morgan
Jun. 9, 1958 - Feb. 16 ,2020
Resident of San Jose
Harry "Howie" Nelson Morgan passed away suddenly at the age of 61 on February 16, 2020 at home. He was born on June 9, 1958 in San Jose to Robert and Joyce Morgan. He is survived by his mother Joyce Morgan, of San Jose; daughter Julia Morgan, of Santa Clara; brother Robert Morgan Jr. (Judy) of San Jose; sister Jennifer Hering (Mark) of Sunnyvale; granddaughter Lauren Morgan; uncle John Nelson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Howie graduated in 1976 from Blackford High School in San Jose. He worked in various construction jobs and had a tile business before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, collecting coins, and looking for 2019 quarters with W mintmarks. He also loved road trips, traveling to Mexico and Costa Rica with his friends. He was a Clamper and member of San Jose Elks Lodge #522.
Howie will be remembered for fierce love of his family, as well as his kindness to everyone he met. He will be dearly missed by all.
Services will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, 95125 in the Chapel of Roses at 1 pm on Thursday, February 27. There will be a reception following the memorial at the Campbell Community Center. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations in Howie's name to: American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 22, 2020
